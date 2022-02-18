Four car lifters held in Lahore; 10 cars recovered

LAHORE: Anti-vehicle lifting staff arrested four suspects for lifting vehicles from different parts of the City and recovered 10 cars.

Fayaz, Ashfaq and Malik Hussain were arrested and 10 vehicles worth Rs1.93 crore were recovered from the accused. They lifted cars from parking stands by using master keys and took them to KPK to sell them at exorbitant prices. The accused had been committing vehicle thefts for a long time.