Security forces foil suicide attack at NW military post

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday foiled a suicide attack by a terrorist in Dossali, North Waziristan district. The terrorist attempted to enter a military post by firing small arms and also tried to lob a grenade, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement

“Own troops being alert and prepared for the situation, initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorist. Resultantly, the terrorist got killed,” said the ISPR. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, it added.

"The killed terrorist was identified as Sharif, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces." Locals of the area appreciated the prompt response of the forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.