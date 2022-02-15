Security forces foil suicide attack at NW military post

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday foiled a suicide attack by a terrorist in Dossali, North Waziristan district. The terrorist attempted to enter a military post by firing small arms and also tried to lob a grenade, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement
“Own troops being alert and prepared for the situation, initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorist. Resultantly, the terrorist got killed,” said the ISPR. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, it added.
"The killed terrorist was identified as Sharif, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces." Locals of the area appreciated the prompt response of the forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
A PDM committee, to be formed tomorrow, would contact Jahangir Tareen, says JUI-F leader
DOHA: Gulf envoys stressed Monday that women must be able to work and go to school, in talks with the Taliban foreign...
LAHORE: Chaotic Islamabad United sneaked to a sensational one-run victory over Karachi Kings in the 21st match of the...
ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has taken strong exception to the remarks of Prime Minister Imran...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has encouraged the abolition of the existing system of pensions for...
Opposition leadership is hopeful that MQM-P and PML-Q would side with them at the right time
Comments