Fawad replaces Rashid in Qalandars squad

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars have picked Australia’s Fawad Ahmed as a replacement for Rashid Khan, who will leave the Lahore Qalandars squad on February 19 owing to his national cricket team duty.
Rashid Khan, who is set to represent Afghanistan in their away series against Bangladesh from February 23, will leave the Lahore Qalandar squad after their face-off with Islamabad United.
As a result, the Lahore Qalandars have picked Fawad Ahmed as the replacement for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League season 7.
PSL Technical Committee has also approved the replacement of Rashid khan for request by the franchise.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China: Retiring American snowboard legend Shaun White missed out on a halfpipe medal at the Beijing...
KARACHI: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan is optimistic that its two javelin throwers Arshad Nadeem and Mohammad...
PESHAWAR: Torsam Khan Squash Complex would be constructed in Nova City here for training of young players and holding...
KARACHI: Local DHA pro Moazzam Siddique fired an impressive round of five-under par 67 to take a two-shot lead on the...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem is training hard for his IBF flyweight world title...
BERLIN: As Bayern Munich continue their march towards a tenth successive Bundesliga title this weekend, the German...
Comments