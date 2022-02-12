Fawad replaces Rashid in Qalandars squad

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars have picked Australia’s Fawad Ahmed as a replacement for Rashid Khan, who will leave the Lahore Qalandars squad on February 19 owing to his national cricket team duty.

Rashid Khan, who is set to represent Afghanistan in their away series against Bangladesh from February 23, will leave the Lahore Qalandar squad after their face-off with Islamabad United.

As a result, the Lahore Qalandars have picked Fawad Ahmed as the replacement for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League season 7.

PSL Technical Committee has also approved the replacement of Rashid khan for request by the franchise.