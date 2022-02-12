Punjab SACM for maintaining balance in news reporting

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hasaan Khawar has said that new comers in the field of journalism must keep a strict check on fake news in this fast growing digital age.

Addressing the concluding session of the seminar of Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals at Punjab University on Friday, the SACM stressed the need to maintain balance while reporting issues and events.

Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Laghari, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Nico Carpentier from Charles University Czech Republic’s Department of Media Studies, Social Media and Communication Scientist from German Prof Dr Jeffrey Wimmer, Chairperson Department of Journalism Prof Dr Bushra Rehman, Chairperson Department of Public Relations and Advertising Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Director IQTM Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Awan and a number of faculty members of communication studies from various universities participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, SACM said that a number of changes had occurred in the international as well as national media. He said that COVID-19 had especially reflected the importance of data journalism and we had witnessed how fake news took the toll of precious lives. He said that we had also witnessed how the media could play a role of a torchbearer in society and lead the people towards a specific direction.