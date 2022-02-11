IHC suspends powers conferred on ECP under LG Ord

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended powers conferred on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the Local Government Ordinance and prevented it from performing its function to the extent of the federal capital under the ordinance.

The court issued these orders in a case, filed against the LG Ordinance. It ordered the federal government to present the ordinance in the parliament. The court took up for hearing the petitions, filed by CDA Labour Union, CDA Officers Association and PMLN leader Sardar Mehtab. Qazi Adil Advocate told the court if election was held then what would be left more. Then the ordinance would be nullified.

The court remarked if ordinance was abolished, then the story would come to an end. Should the ordinance be suspended at this stage? The defence counsel told the court there was no need to suspend the ordinance at this stage. But the process of exercising the ordinance should be stopped.

The court remarked “if we don’t suspend the ordinance, then how can we suspend the system”. The defence counsel said the LG Ordinance be suspended. The court asked “how should we suspend the ordinance this way. Tell us any law.” The ECP said the interior ministry should provide its data within 10 days; otherwise “we will hold election under 2015 Act”. The assistant attorney general told the court the ECP had given time of 10 days to interior ministry that it will hold election under 2015 Act. The court adjourned the hearing till March 3.