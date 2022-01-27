5 die of corona, 934 test positive from twin cities

Islamabad : As many as five patients from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while 934 individuals were tested positive for the infection keeping the situation much alarming.

The most alarming fact is that a record-high number of active cases was reported from the twin cities in the last two weeks. On January 12, this year, the number of active cases in the twin cities was recorded as 1,177 while on Wednesday, the number of active cases got to 12,965 and it is registering a continuous increase. The addition of 11,788 active cases to the existing pool in the last 14 days has proved the fifth wave of the outbreak much intense.

According to studies and a number of health experts, a greater number of active COVID-19 cases in an area increases the chances of fast spread of coronavirus.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 685 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the federal capital in the last 24 hours. In the past week, a very high number of COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, he said.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that to date, a total of 160,577 patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT and Rawalpindi district of which 2,214 patients have so far died of the disease.

According to details, the virus has claimed another three lives from ICT taking the death toll from the federal capital to 979 while confirmation of 685 new patients positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 120,813. To date, a total of 109,409 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital while the number of active cases of the disease belonging to ICT has jumped to 10,425 after the addition of 375 active cases on Wednesday.

From Rawalpindi district, another two patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,235 while 249 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 39,764. As many as 35,989 patients from the district have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases has been recorded as 2,540 on Wednesday of which 39 were hospitalized and 2,501 were in home isolation.