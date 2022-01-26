NAB finds treasure trove at official’s house in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, raided the house of former municipal commissioner, Korangi, Masroor Memon, and recovered a stash of currency notes and gold bricks on Tuesday. Later, the accused was presented in the Accountability Court. The court remanded the accused, including former municipal commissioner Korangi Masroor Memon and his accomplices account officer Vikas and Dharamveer, to NAB’s custody.

The NAB alleged that the suspects were involved in fraud related to oil purchases and other official works. According to NAB, Memon was involved in approving tenders after receiving kickbacks, providing tampered receipts of fuel supply and money laundering through fake accounts.

The NAB investigation team produced the suspects to the accountability court for obtaining transit remand. The court remanded the suspects to NAB custody for three-day transit remand for producing them before accountability court in Rawalpindi, where the case has been registered against them.