Mexican journalist killed in Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico: A journalist was killed in Tijuana on Sunday, the local prosecutor said, the second media worker murdered in less than a week in the northern Mexican border city. Lourdes Maldonado Lopez was "attacked with a firearm while she was in a vehicle," said the Baja California state prosecutor’s office. Mexico is one of the world’s deadliest countries for reporters.
BEIJING: Three senior Chinese officials -- including a former top banking regulator -- have been expelled from the...
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's WeChat account has disappeared, prompting accusations of Chinese...
PARIS: Facebook’s parent company Meta announced on Monday it was launching one of the world’s most powerful...
TEHRAN: Tehran on Monday said it is "possible" to reach an agreement on the two issues of Iran-US prisoners’ release...
ROME: With special pandemic precautions, balloting began on Monday in Italy’s Parliament on who should become the...
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear suits alleging that race-conscious admissions policies at...
