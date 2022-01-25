 
close
Tuesday January 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Mexican journalist killed in Tijuana

By AFP
January 25, 2022

TIJUANA, Mexico: A journalist was killed in Tijuana on Sunday, the local prosecutor said, the second media worker murdered in less than a week in the northern Mexican border city. Lourdes Maldonado Lopez was "attacked with a firearm while she was in a vehicle," said the Baja California state prosecutor’s office. Mexico is one of the world’s deadliest countries for reporters.

Comments