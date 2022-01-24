Ex-PTI official’s accusations and claims

ISLAMABAD: Former information secretary of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ahmad Jawad has ‘replied’ to a show-cause notice served on him, in the form of 30 questions he posed to PTI Chairman Imran Khan about his performance as the PM.

The PTI's former information secretary has said that he would respond to the notice, if Imran replied to his 30 questions, asked in the ‘letter’ he wrote to the party chairman. He was issued a show caused notice asking for clarification on two of his tweets. Ahmad Jawad titled his reply "First show cause notice to Chairman PTI Imran Niazi from ideological and old PTI worker".

The ex-information secretary PTI writes, “Dear Imran Niazi, I received your love letter in the form of the show cause note asking for clarification on my two tweets. I am not sorry to deduct 10pc of my salary every month for many years for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. I don't even regret donating to Mianwali Namal University. I don't regret giving you a donation in the 2005 earthquake. I do not regret paying the party office expenses out of my own pocket. I don't even regret working in PTI for 20 years because it was a goal.

"But, I'm sorry I didn't recognize you: You are the name of the biggest deception in the history of this country. In the state of Madinah, Hazrat Omar was asked about the size of his shirt, which was answered, but no show cause notice was given to the person who raised the question. Make Pakistan, according to the state of Madinah.

"I am giving you a show cause notice from the silent and ‘pushed to the wall’ workers of PTI. You had to commit suicide before going to IMF. Suicide is haraam (forbidden) but how did IMF become halal? How did what was haraam for others become halal for you? You accused the opposition of corruption and promised to bring back the stolen wealth. Today, after three and a half years, not a single dollar has been repatriated: To date, no opposition leader has been found guilty of corruption. Does that mean your allegations were false? Or does it mean that you and your team are ineligible? Confirm one of the two and apologize to the nation. During your tenure, according to Transparency International, corruption in Pakistan increased and the ratings dropped further. It was because of corruption that you called the opposition thieves and robbers. Has the number of thieves and robbers increased during your tenure and are you their protector now? While pursuing the Panama Leaks, you went to the Supreme Court against Nawaz Sharif. Now all the institutions of the country are under your control. What action have you taken so far against hundreds of Pakistanis named in Pandora Leaks? If you forgot, read your tweet, in which you hinted to lead the investigation yourself?

"Didn't you find anyone responsible during the investigation of wheat, sugar, oil, gas, ring road scandals? How did they get protection in your time? Where was the 18 billion loan in the last three and a half years spent? In the previous period, this debt was 3 billion and on the basis of which you declared the previous government a thief. Now what title would you suggest for yourself? Why does an agricultural country have to spend 10 billion dollars a year to import wheat, sugar and food? Does this mean that the credit for destroying Pakistan's agriculture will go to you? How did Pakistan become the third most-expensive country in the world in terms of inflation? Kashmir became part of India in your time, is it your incompetence or collusion? And Kashmir was conquered by naming Kashmir Road as Srinagar Road? How did the rupee fall fifty percent against the dollar in Pakistan in just three and a half years during your tenure? You used to call governments thieves when one rupee fell? Sahiwal's innocent daughter whose parents were killed in front of her, why has she not received justice till today? Does that give you sleepless nights?

"In Murree, people were shivering in the cold and dying because of carbon monoxide. It was just thirty miles from your comfortable Bani Gala house. Will you like to be held accountable for them in this world or on the Day of Judgment? Could you have slept if your children were stuck in the snow in Murree? You have illegally dissolved your party and violated your party’s constitution. Is it a fascist party or a democratic party? Can you dare to hold free and fair elections within the party? I am sure that you will lose the election in your party if there is a transparent intra-party election. You promised five million houses, how many houses were built in three and a half years? Was this also a political slogan like bread, cloth and house? Have you given a culture of rudeness and abusive language to the young generation of Pakistan? What is the future of this generation? Who will train them? Aren’t you responsible for the rudeness that pervades the society today? Didn’t you use Overseas Pakistanis like ATM machine for years but after coming to power, you handed over their representation to people who never had any connection with your Overseas Chapter.”