War against Sindh’s ‘bigoted’ rulers to start with Jan 30 march: Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that by marching towards the Chief Minister House on January 30 in protest over the Sindh Local Government (Amen­dment) Act 2021 will lay the foundation of a silent revolution in the country.

“The war against the oppressive and bigoted rulers of Sindh will start from Karachi,” he said while addressing a Baldia Town workers’ meeting in connection with the preparations for the rally.

“Silence on oppression is tantamount to supporting the oppressor. The PPP will make it difficult for those who remain silent on oppression to survive,” he said. “People will now have to come out of their homes against the tyranny of the PPP. Silence is not an option anymore.”

From Karachi to Kashmore, Sindh was “a victim of the PPP’s democratic terrorism,” Kamal said. “We believe that those who remain silent will suffer in this world and in the hereafter.”

He said that the PSP was the only political party in Pakistan that was offering feasible solutions to all the problems of Pakistan. He added that the PPP had been ruling Sindh for the last 13 years.

“The PPP’s Sindh government got Rs10,242 billion in the form of NFC. Today Sindh is one of the worst places to live,” he said.

He said children in Sindh were dying of dog-bites and AIDS, malnutrition issues were rampant, and more than seven million school-going children were out of school.

Kamal asked the PSP workers to go door to door and build public opinion in favour of the party’s cause and persuade them to join the protest march to get their problems solved. “It is a matter of survival for the generation of every Karachiite.”

He asked the people to come out of their homes for just one day for their rights and give a clear message to the oppressors that their days were numbered.

Earlier, addressing a press conference at his party’s office on January 17, Kamal had said: “If we are stopped, and hurdles are created in our peaceful protest, the Sindh government will be responsible for the dire consequences.”

He had warned that any use of power by the provincial government would be dealt with by the people’s power and whoever dared to exercise force would get the same answer. “If we are stopped on January 30, let the PPP provincial government know that we are human beings like you; we will do whatever you do.”

He had said: “As long as the PPP has its chief minister, it doesn’t have any problem whatsoever with Punjab, establishment and federation, but when it comes to giving rights to Sindh, the tyrant rulers who occupy all the resources and powers blatantly lie to the people of Sindh that Punjab, establishment and federation are encroaching your rights.