Traffic police personnel told to wear proper uniform

The Karachi traffic police chief, Ahmed Yar Chohan, showing concern over the improper uniform of police personnel of traffic branch Karachi, has ordered the traffic police personnel to wear a unified proper uniform.

Officials said the DIG traffic Karachi had been visiting different areas of the city to review the arrangements for smooth flow of traffic and implementation of traffic laws, and issued various directions, especially for the implementation of the SOPs issued by the Sindh government.

During the visits, he noticed that traffic police personnel were performing duty in improper uniform such as wearing unnecessary badges or not wearing proper shoes and bulletproof jackets.

In his directions to all the police superintendents of the traffic districts of the city — South, City, East, West, Malir and Korangi — he stressed that being a member of the disciplinary force, they were supposed to wear a proper uniform. He said all the police personnel of the traffic branch Karachi should wear a unified proper uniform while on duty or in field. All the SSPs of traffic districts must ensure compliance with the direction in letter and spirit.

Earlier, DIG Chohan expressed concern over the reports of spreading Covid-19 variant Omicron and issued guidelines to his subordinates for the prevention of the spread of the virus.

Officials said that the traffic police chief directed that in the wake of increase in the Omicron variant of Covid-19, all police personnel and staff of the Karachi traffic branch were required to adopt the following precautionary measures:

They should wear a mask during their field duties and offices. No one should be allowed to enter the premises of superior offices without wearing a mask.

The directives also include proper social distancing as already described in the SOPs for Covid-19. The visitors of the superior offices of the police department should also be bound to wear a mask, and unnecessary social and informal gatherings should be avoided.

The DIG said the above instructions must be complied with in letter and spirit, failing which strict departmental action shall be initiated.