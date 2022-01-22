 
Saturday January 22, 2022
Sports

Lewis Gregory joins Karachi Kings

By Our Correspondent
January 22, 2022
Lewis Gregory joins Karachi Kings

KARACHI: English all-rounder Lewis Gregory has arrived here to join Karachi Kings, the former champions, the franchise announced on Friday.

Gregory, 29, before this also remained part of Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. The 29-year-old Playmouth-born player has played three ODIs and nine T20I for England.

