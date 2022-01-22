Three children dead, five injured in house fire

LAHORE:Around three children died and five others received burn injuries after a fire broke out in a house in Gulistan Colony, Chungi Amarsadhu on Friday.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit in which three children identified as two-year-old Ali Abbas, four-year-old Zahra and six-year-old Laraib died while the injured were identified as Maratab Ali, 40, his wife Farzana, 35, and three children - Ali Hamza 15, Ahmad Raza 13 and Hassan Ali 11.

The fire broke out last night when everyone in the house was asleep. The family was using a gas heater to brave the cold. The gas accumulated in the room caused the fire.

Upon being informed, at least ten fire tenders rushed to the spot and started rescue operation besides extinguishing fire. The rescuers pulled out a couple and six children of whom three were already dead.

The injured were first shifted to General Hospital and then Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment while bodies were shifted to morgue. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the commissioner Lahore division. He has also ordered to give the best possible medical facilities to the injured.

hit to death: Three people were killed in two different road accidents here Friday.

A boy fell from a speeding tractor-trolley on Multan Road Chuhng and died on the spot. The victim was identified as Haider, 19, son of Ghulam Ali. Body was shifted to the morgue. Meanwhile, a man and a woman were killed by a speeding van on Bedian Road. The victims, yet to be identified, were on their way on a bike when a rashly-driven van hit them, as a result of which the couple died on the spot. Bodies were removed to the morgue.

Man dies: A was found unconscious near Awan Town in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, expired in hospital on Friday. The victim was identified as Rashid, 65, a resident of Gujranwala. The body was shifted to the morgue.

arrested: Misri Shah investigation police arrested two robbers and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. The accused were identified as Ahsan and Faisal. North Cantt, Harbanspura, Haier and Defence B police arrested six proclaimed offenders. The accused identified as Arshad, Raza Khan, Naveed, Rasheed, Zahid and Tanveer were involved in bogus cheque, snatching and theft cases.

Bodies shifted: The bodies of four family members, who were gunned down in Gajjumata area of Kahna two days ago, were handed over to the heirs after autopsy.

The victims include Naheed Mubarak, 40, Taimur Sultan, 20, Noor Fatima, 15, and Janat Fatima, 9. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to their native village Jaranwala.