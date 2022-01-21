‘Rapid spread of Omicron a wake-up call’

LAHORE: The Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar termed the rapid spread of Omicron virus in Pakistan as a wake-up call and big threat for every citizen. He has directed the administration of Lahore General Hospital that doctors, nurses and paramedics should ensure implementation of SOPs within the hospital premises to protect the relatives of the patients from the 5th wave of corona Omicron.

He urged all AMSs and DMSs to make it mandatory for the patients and their relatives who have not yet been vaccinated to be vaccinated as early as possible so that the virus could not be transmitted to the hospital staff.

Principal PGMI said that corona vaccination is necessary for the health of every citizen and his family so they should take advantage of the free vaccination facility provided by the govt. He added that despite all the awareness campaigns, many people are still not serious about getting vaccinated which is dangerous for others.

Prof Al-freed further said that 24 hours vaccination facility is being provided in LGH while a separate counter has also been set up in gynae OPD for pregnant women so that they can get vaccinated without any hassle.