Opp’s plan for in-house change will not succeed, says Sarwar

LAHORE:Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid called on Governor Ch Sarwar at Governor’s House here on Tuesday.

Political and governmental affairs, promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and other matters came under discussion. During the meeting, Governor Ch Sarwar said uniform development is the mission of the incumbent government.

We will make the people of Gilgit prosperous and strong. The present government is pursuing a policy of moving the country in right direction. Health card is a historic project which is a great gift for every Pakistani. We will continue the journey of development in all corners of Pakistan, the governor said.

He said out of power opposition should stop dreaming of in-house change because no opposition plan of in-house change in the country will be successful. PTI and allies are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Opposition may organise rallies in March or in February, the Captain is standing firm against them. Imran Khan will complete his term as a prime minister. Opposition should wait patiently for election 2023 instead of protesting politics, Ch Sarwar said.

He added that the governments of PML-N and PPP have completed their constitutional terms and ‘we will also do the same’. Opponents cannot raise a finger at the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It's the first government that is making reforms in all the institutions and all institutions are being strengthened because with the strengthening of the institutions Pakistan will be strong and move forward with success, he said.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan said people of Gilgit-Baltistan stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his policies. PTI government is ensuring health and education facilities to the people of Gilgit Baltistan, he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab and Chancellor of UET Ch Sarwar has set aside decision of the university’s Syndicate vis-a-vis non relieving of the university’s Deputy Registrar. As per the details, the governor/chancellor accepted the petition of UET’s Deputy Registrar M Abid and set aside the decision of the UET Syndicate and directed the university to relieve the Deputy Registrar forthwith so as to enable him to join new assignment at another university.