PCB introduces ‘hamaray heroes’ initiative for fans

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket fans are having an opportunity to nominate their favourite personalities, who will be recognised by the Pakistan Cricket Board under the Hamaray Heroes initiative during the HBL Pakistan Super League 7 from January 27 to February 27.

The fans can submit their suggestions by completing a nominations form, available on the HBL PSL website, before January 23. The final list will be submitted to a panel comprising the PCB Board of Governors. 34 candidates with maximum nominations will be rewarded remotely during the tournament whose first 15 matches will be played in the Karachi-leg and 19 matches in the Lahore-leg.

The fans have a chance to pick their favourite personalities from different walks of life, such as sports, education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship and technology. The PCB by its brand reaches to appreciate these individuals for their contributions and for brightening the image of the country.

By this initiative, the HBL PSL fans can praise the heroes by nominating them in one or several categories. They could be people or organisations who directly help others, whose work is improving the wellbeing of others, or whose achievements are inspiring others.

The campaign was introduced in the HBL PSL 2020 and received an overwhelming response as the initiative rewarded prominent Pakistan’s stars: Kabaddi player Imran Butt, Founder of ACF Animal Rescue Ayesha Chundrigar, Mountain Climber Nazir Sultan, Professional eSports Player Arslan Ash and Filmmaker Faheem Azvi.