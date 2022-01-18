Over time, the traffic mess around educational institutions in Islamabad has increased, especially during the time schools start and close. Other than holidays and on weekends there has been a gradual increase in the traffic on Margalla Road and its adjoining roads. Parents coming to receive or drop off their children often park near the schools’ front gates so that students don’t have to wait. However, in the process, they end up blocking the roads, causing great inconvenience to others. Traffic in the area is also increasing due to two universities situated near Shaheen Chawk.

The city administration recently changed the timings of various schools to overcome the issue. However, one feels that the problem will continue unless the bigger educational institutions like universities are shifted away from residential areas.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad