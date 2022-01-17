Burden of education

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, unemployment surged and many people lost their jobs. During the same time, inflation also increased manifold. Within a year, poverty in the country increased from 4.4 percent to 5.4 percent. A number of people had to pull their children out from schools because of shortage of money.

Despite such conditions, many schools increased their fees. My school, for example, has just made a fee hike of 25 percent without any prior notice. From January 2022, we have to pay this extra fee regardless of the fact that there has been no increase in income. It is proving difficult for people to bear such fee hikes by schools and meet other expenses as well.

Maasir Aizaz

Attock