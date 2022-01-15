Two land grabbers arrested

Islamabad : Police have arrested two land grabbers during an operation and held two accused involved in occupying illegally on lands of citizens and harassing them.

According to police spokesperson, Islamabad police have launched effective crackdown against land grabbers following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

Following these directions, Islamabad Noon police has arrested a notorious land grabber namely Imran alias Mani during search operation in Jhangi Syedan on Thursday and recovered 2,200 gram hashish and weapon from his possession.

The accused has previous criminal record and was involved in murder, attempted murder, land grabbing and other heinous crimes. He was also involved in drug supplying. A case has been registered against him in noon police station and further investigation is underway.

On the other hand, Koral police has arrested a notorious land grabber namely Raja Aftab involved in land grabbing. He was also wanted to police in a murder case registered in 2021.

IGP (Islamabad) said that land grabbing activities would not be tolerated and indiscriminate action would remain continue against those illegally occupying land of others.

He directed to take prompt action on complaints of citizens and provide relief to them.

Islamabad police chief said that effective action should be ensured to protect lives and property of the citizens. He said that no sluggish attitude would be tolerated in this regard.