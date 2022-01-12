Ugandan writer charged

Kampala: A court in Uganda on Tuesday charged a prominent author and government critic with "disturbing" the country’s veteran President Yoweri Museveni and his powerful son in unflattering social media posts.
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was brought to court and charged with two counts of "offensive communication" and remanded in prison until January 21, said Charles Twine, spokesman for the Police Criminal Investigations Department.
