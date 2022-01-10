Woman suffers burn injuries

A woman sustained burn injuries after a fire erupted at a house in the Liaquatabad area on Sunday. Police said the incident took place within the limits of the Supermarket police station. The woman was shifted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where she was identified as 35-year-old Urooj, wife of Rashid.
Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that by organising a large march towards the Sindh...
A mother of a minor girl hanged herself from a ceiling fan in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Sunday after making...
Two recently released reports have highlighted an alarming rise in suicide cases in Tharparkar, especially among women...
The Sindh High Court has restrained the Dawood University of Engineering & Technology from making any appointment...
To make itself ‘relevant’ in the metropolis’s politics again and get itself ready for the upcoming local...
Panic gripped the Shershah area once again on Sunday after another explosion occurred in a drain at the same place...
Comments