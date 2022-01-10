 
Monday January 10, 2022
Karachi

Woman suffers burn injuries

By Our Correspondent
January 10, 2022
A woman sustained burn injuries after a fire erupted at a house in the Liaquatabad area on Sunday. Police said the incident took place within the limits of the Supermarket police station. The woman was shifted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where she was identified as 35-year-old Urooj, wife of Rashid.

