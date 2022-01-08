Mr Olympia Pakistan contest on January 21

LAHORE: The 3rd Mr Olympia Pakistan Bodybuilding and Men Physique championship will be held on January 21 in Faisalabad.
An official of the organising committee said that the competitions will be held in the categories of Mr Olympia Pakistan Champion, Master Champion, Men Physique Champion and Overall Olympia Pakistan Best Bodybuilder.
