Body of woman exhumed

HARIPUR: Health authorities and local police on Thursday exhumed the body of a married woman who had died last month under mysterious circumstances in a remote village of union council Sera-e-Niamat Khan.

Police said that Mishal Bibi, 31, had been married to Mushtaq Mughal, a mason hailing from village Banda Munir Khan, and the couple has four children.

According to her family, Mishal was leading an uneasy life and was often allegedly subjected to domestic violence by her husband and in-laws but her brothers managed to convince her to continue living with her husband for the sake of her children.

However, on December 26, Bibi’s brothers received the information that she had died and her husband made the claim that her cause of death was medical and sudden. But her brother Arshad suspected her death and approached the court of judicial magistrate seeking exhumation of sister’s body.

On the orders of the court of judicial magistrate, the medical team from the District Headquarter Hospital, Haripur carried out exhumation of the body amid police security Thursday morning.

The doctors collected the samples from the body and dispatched them to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Peshawar for further analysis.