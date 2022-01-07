Soleimani’s statue torched

Tehran: A statue erected to honour slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani has been torched by unknown assailants hours after it was unveiled, Iranian media reported on Thursday.
Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others. On Wednesday morning, a statue to honour him was unveiled in the southwestern Iranian city of Shahrekord.
