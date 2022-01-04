10 uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The PDWP Monday approved 10 development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs8.792 billion.

The approved development scheme included Establishment of Model Sehat Ghar in Tehsil Rahim Yar Khan & Tehsil Khanpur, District RYK (A pilot project of District Rahim Yar Khan) at the cost of Rs1.359 billion, Establishment of Model Sehat Ghar in District Layyah at the cost of Rs724.613m, construction of underpass at Khanewal-Sahiwal Section near Railway Crossing Mian Channu, District Khanewal at the cost of Rs701.573 million, Chief Minister’s e-Rozgaar Training Programme (Revised) at the cost of Rs1.463 billion, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Different Roads in UCs 01 to 24 Tehsil Gojra, District TT Singh at the cost of Rs820 million, construction / rehabilitation of roads in UCs 69 to 85 Tehsil Pir Mahal District TT Singh at the cost of Rs832.056 million, construction and improvement of different farm to market roads in NA-114 District Jhang at the cost of Rs553.200 million, reconstruction of new roads in UC Daulatpur, UC Laleka, UC Bachian Wali, UC Fidai Shah, UC Said Ali, UC Bonga Akbar Mari Nehal, UC M.Pur Sansaran, UC Toba Balochan, UC Kabotari, UC Kalia Shah, UC Qasim Ka, UC Sanatteka, UC Momin Abad, UC Mari Mian Sahib, UC Mosa Bhota, UC Rojhan Wali, UC Jhulan Arrain, UC Toba Qalander Shah, UC Rab Nawazpura, UC Takhat Mehal, District Bahawalnagar at the cost of Rs565.212m, establishment of a health facility in Rakni, District Barkhan, Balochistan at the cost of Rs589.021m and construction of dual carriageway from Bosan Road, Saidan Wala Chowk to Head Muhammad Wala, District Multan at the cost of Rs1.184b. —APP