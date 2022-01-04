Yasmin reviews timely compliance of distribution of Sehat Cards

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review timeliness compliance of distribution of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Sahulat Card at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, CEO Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq and other officials were present in the meeting. The Health Minister reviewed arrangements for the launching of the Naya Pakistan Sehat Sahulat Card in different divisions. Secretary SH&ME briefed the Health Minister on different steps for the complete launching of Sehat Sahulat Card in entire Punjab.

The Health Minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a historical package to the nation in the form of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. By 31st March, cards shall be distributed in all districts of Punjab. Card distribution will start in Rawalpindi from 20th January, in Faisalabad from 9th February, in Multan from 22nd February, in Bahawalpur from 2nd March, in Gujranwala from 21st March and in Sargodha from 31st March”. She said new private hospitals are being empaneled at a fast pace. With the introduction of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, around 29,000 beds will be available in public and private hospitals of Lahore. “I appeal to public to get their families registered with Nadra. The diseases covered include cardiac surgery, diabetes, accidents, cancer, kidney disease, gynae, thalassemia and other diseases,” she added.

217 corona cases: Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 217 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he explained that 188 positive cases were reported in Lahore. The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 445,546 besides 429,224 patients fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 3,251 to date, he added.During the last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,071.