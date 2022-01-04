Twin trouble

Like many other problems, the country’s population boom – with more than 220 million people living in Pakistan today – and the proliferation of vehicles (some of them decades old) that are not fit to be used on roads are serious problems that go unresolved. Both problems compound Pakistan’s numerous challenges.

The proliferation of old vehicles leads to increased air pollution. Unfortunately, nothing is being done to control this. Even in the capital, one does not see the zero-emission vehicle policy being implemented – let alone in other cities. In fact, less than five percent of the cars in the country comply with the Euro 5 emissions standard. In the meanwhile, the increasing population means that more and more vehicles are being used. If things continue as they are, the country’s challenges will certainly increase. The incumbent government must take pragmatic steps to solve these problems.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad