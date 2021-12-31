Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi aides for sedition

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court on Thursday sentenced two close aides of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in jail for sedition, a legal source told AFP. The sentence, passed in a special court inside Yangon’s Insein prison, is the latest blow struck in the military authorities’ legal campaign against Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD).

The country has been in turmoil since February 1, when the generals deposed Suu Kyi’s civilian government after the NLD won a general election. Protests against the coup have been met with ruthless force, leading to the deaths of more than 1,300 civilians, according to a local monitoring group, and drawing stern criticism from world governments.