SSU marks multiple milestones during outgoing year 2021

Under the Police Security & Emergency Services Division (PS&ESD), the Special Security Unit (SSU) marked multiple milestones in 2021. PS&ESD Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Maqsood Ahmed and his team of officers and staff left no stone unturned to enforce law & order and serve the public.

Successful operations

SSU commandos along with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) took active part in operations against hardened criminals and terrorists throughout the year. Sixty-five raids were conducted in collaboration with other LEAs, resulting in 71 arrests.

Eighty-six mobile phones, five pistols, eight magazines, nine laptop computers, 10 camera devices, two DVRs, Rs200,000 in cash, a Land Cruiser, a tablet computer, two desktop computers, two californium (radioactive chemical) bottles, 10 rounds, a wallet and important documents were recovered from their possession.

Effective security

Under the umbrella of the PS&ESD, the SSU provided foolproof security during the Pakistan tour of the South Africa and West Indies cricket teams. They also provided security during the matches of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Covid vaccination

Under the supervision of DIGP Ahmed, the SSU and the PS&ESD initiated 24-hour Covid-19 vaccination for police officers and personnel at the Expo Centre, Karachi. Later, a doorstep facility for police officers and their families was initiated to administer them Covid vaccines at home.

The decision was made for the convenience of the families of police officers and personnel so that their families could be vaccinated and be saved from the contagious coronavirus.

Recruitment process

The recruitment process for the posts of constable, lady constable and driver constable in the SSU was initiated in January 2021. Applications were invited from eligible candidates of the Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur regions. Around 125,000 candidates had applied against the 2,000 advertised posts.

Special forces

The SSU headquarters inaugurated the Urban Flooding Rescue Unit and the Anti-Riot Force, comprising SSU commandos and personnel of the security division. The forces were constituted under the directions of DIGP Ahmed.

SWAT training

In a graceful ceremony held at the SSU headquarters Chowkandi, DIGP Ahmed inaugurated the SSU SWAT Training Centre, where professional instructors provide advanced trainings in line with modern needs for special operations, security of vital installations and VVIP security.

National security

On the directions of International Police Organisation (IPO) Pakistan President DIGP Ahmed, the IPO members of the country attended a webinar at the SSU conference hall on national security training.

The webinar was hosted by IPO African Command President Shoaib Adam and IPO trainer Delano Kiilu, a counterterrorism expert, security leader and head of the IPO African Command.

Pakistan Day parade

A special contingent of lady commandos of the SSU participated for the very first time in the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad. Contingents of the Pakistan Army, the Pakistan Navy, the Pakistan Air Force, police, the Airport Security Force and paramilitary forces also participated in the 81st Pakistan Day parade to exhibit their professional drill skills.

Shooting contests

The SSU’s shooting team showcased remarkable skills in the World Extreme Shooting Competition 2021 held in Wiechlice, Poland from August 16 to 22. More than 500 shooters from 39 countries participated in the event.

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, a shooting competition was held at the SSU headquarters, where Commando Arsalan Anwar and Abdul Shakoor of the SSU secured the first and second positions, while in the female category, Sidra Hassan and Urooba of the SSU secured the first and second positions.

The Diplomatic Corps, LEAs and SSU commandos, including lady commandos, participated in the competition and exhibited their professional skills in the categories of Sharp Shooting (Time Bound) and Rapid Shooting (Male/Female).

The Lady Police Commandos Shooting Competition was held on the occasion of International Women’s Day at the SSU headquarters, where lady police commando Arooba secured the first position, lady police commando Tayyaba the second position and lady police commando Aiman the third position.

Sports

Commandos of the SSU took active part in various sports activities and bagged prominent positions. They took part in the sports events of kick boxing, martial arts, skating and marathon.

Medical camp

On the directions of DIGP Ahmed for the welfare and well-being of personnel and their families, a free medical camp was set up at the SSU headquarters. Widely acclaimed consultants held a free-of-charge medical check-up for police officers and personnel of the Karachi Police at the medical camp.