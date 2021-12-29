Court takes notice of granite mining in Nagarparkar despite ban

KARACHI: The civil judge and the judicial magistrate of Nagarparkar, taking notice of the ongoing granite extraction from Charinda village in Parkar region, has ordered officials of the district administration to confiscate the heavy machinery of companies.

Judge Karam Ali Shah also directed the officials of a private company and a state-owned organization to appear in his court on January 6, 2022 to explain their position why they were still busy in extraction despite the ban imposed on such activities.

The Judge, Karam Ali Shah, in his notices issued on Tuesday, directed the deputy commissioner Tharparkar, assistant commissioner Nagarparkar, SSP Tharparkar, Wing Commander of Thar Rangers and other officials of Tharparkar district to ensure a complete ban on the granite extraction from the Karoonjhar hills and asked them to take action against those involved in such illegal activities at the historical sites.

He stated that as per the orders of the divisional bench of Sindh High Court and keeping in view the sanctity of the Karoonjhar and the attachment of nature lovers and deep concerns of the local people, no company should be allowed to carry on with such activities.

Civil Judge Shah also directed them to produce a detailed report about the extraction from the hills and confiscate the heavy machinery being used to extract stones by damaging the sites of Karoonjhar. He asked the Revenue and police officials to stop vehicles loaded with granite and gravel and offload them if they were found carrying such material.

The judge in his official letters observed that it was totally illegal to damage the hills, which had great historical, religious and archaeological significance and nobody should be allowed to damage such sites.