Elahi, Shafqat discuss Local Govt bill

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and PTI Central Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Assembly Chamber.

The political and economic situation of the country, the coalition government and the current Local Government Bill were discussed in detail during the meeting. Ch Pervaiz Elahi congratulated Shafqat Mahmood on becoming PTI Central Punjab President.

Pervaiz Elahi said that if the Local Government Bill was passed by consensus then it would have positive effects. Larger committee was formed on Local Government Bill, PPP, PMLN and all parliamentary parties were included.

Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed is playing a full role in the Local Government Bill. He said that education guaranteed development of any nation, rich and poor should get equal and quality education. PA Secretary Muhammad Khan and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were present.