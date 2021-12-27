 
Monday December 27, 2021
National

Motorcyclist dies after falling from flyover in Kot Lakhpat

December 27, 2021

LAHORE: A 35-year-old motorcyclist died after falling from a flyover in Kot Lakhpat on Saturday. The victim identified as Azam was crossing the flyover in front of Lahore General Hospital, when he lost control of his bike and fell down.

