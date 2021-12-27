Two women burnt in house fire

LAHORE: Two old women were burnt to death in a house fire incident near Tipu Block in the Township area, here on Sunday. Police said Naheed, 70, and Durr-e-Shahwar, 72, were present in a house when a fire erupted there. Both received severe burn injuries and died on the spot. Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.The firefighters succeeded on controlling the fire after hectic efforts. However, they found the burnt bodies of the women. They shifted the bodies to an area hospital.

ACCIDENTS: Around 22 people were killed and 993 others injured in 943 road traffic accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 594 people with seriously injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 399 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.