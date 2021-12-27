Queen’s Baton relay in Karachi starts today

KARACHI: Karachi is all set to host the Birmingham Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton relay.

The Baton, which has arrived in Karachi, will be handed over by the British Deputy High Commissioner to the Commonwealth Games Association of Pakistan’s president Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan on Monday (today).

The handing over ceremony will be held at 2:30 pm. As per plans, the baton will then be carried to Sindh Madressatul Islam University at 10:30am on Tuesday (tomorrow). And on the same day, it will be taken to Mazar-e-Quaid at 1:30 pm.

On Wednesday, it will be taken to Karachi Grammar School at 10 am before being carried to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Park in Lyari (Kakri Ground) at 2:30pm.

It has been learnt that top sports personalities will also be engaged in the relay process. The baton, which carries the Queen’s message on it, is on a visit of all the 72 nations of the Commonwealth. It will remain in Karachi for three days until Wednesday.

“It’s a very important event for the soft image of Pakistan and Karachi,” POA chief Lt Gen Arif told a news conference here on Sunday. Acting Deputy High Commissioner Martin Dawson also attended the news conference.

“It’s basic purpose is to create harmony and friendship among the Commonwealth nations through sports,” Arif said.

He thanked Sindh government for its cooperation for the relay.

Arif said that Pakistan would feature in 12 disciplines and feature in the qualifiers of four disciplines besides featuring in two para-sports disciplines.

He said that very little time is left to prepare for the Games. “We have already given a programme to the IPC. We also plan to hold National Games before the Commonwealth Games as it will help the players prepare well for the quadrennial event,” Arif said.

He said that Pakistan had always done well in the Commonwealth Games. “I hope that we will together work hard and prepare well for the Birmingham event,” Arif said.

“We will try our best to ensure training begins. Now realisation is there ad hopefully the things will be okay,” he said.

Arif said that despite looming Omicron threats the Games are going to be held in Birmingham. “The Games are going to be held with all necessary precautions to be taken,” he said.

British Deputy High Commissioner Martin Dawson said that he is very excited about the baton relay. “We are very happy that Queen’s Baton has arrived. The participation of youth, athletes and community in the celebration of Queen’s Baton in Karachi is encouraging and we are satisfied that arrangements made by the CGA Pakistan and Sindh Government will make this event a memorable one,” Dawson said.

Also present at the news conference were POA secretary Khalid Mahmood, Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) president and Asian Handball Federation (AHF) secretary Mohammad Shafiq, secretary of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) Col Nasir Tung and chairman of Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) Mohammad Jehangir.

The T-shirts of baton-bearers and organisers were also unveiled on the occasion.

During the relay the baton will be carried by current and former sports gurus including squash legend Jahangir Khan, hockey Olympians Hassan Sardar, Rasheed-ul-Hassan, wrestler Muhammad Inam, Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Talha Talib and Pakistan’s top shuttler Mahoor Shahzad.