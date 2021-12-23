 
Thursday December 23, 2021
Peshawar

Quaid Day Sports Gala on Dec 25: DSO Charsadda

By AFP
December 23, 2021

PESHAWAR: District Sports Office, Charsadda will organize various sports activities on Quaid-e-Azam Day, said District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah on Wednesday.

The cycling race will be held on December 25 in Tangi while the badminton tournament will start from Thursday (today) at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda which will continue till December 25. The volleyball tournament will be played in Shabqadar from December 24 to 25.

