Hamza wins US Junior Open Squash U19 title

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Khan won the Under-19 title of US Junior Open Squash Championships in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Seventh seed Hamza defeated fifth seed Noor Zaman 11-3, 12-14, 11-8, 11-5 in 45 minutes in the final of the under-19 category.

Haris Qasim defeated Tad E Carney of the US 11-5, 9-11, 11-9, 11-5 to secure third position. Khushal Riaz secured 9th position. Huzaifa Ibrahim secured fourth position in the under-17 category.