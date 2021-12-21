LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to six of its scholars. According to details, Shahla Tufail has been awarded PhD in the subject of Education, Nasira Munawar Lone in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Tariq Anwar Khan in the subject of Political Science, Muhammad Ejaz-ul-Haq in the subject of Urdu, Muhammad Nauman Sharif and Hira Sarfraz in the subject of Physics after approval of their theses.