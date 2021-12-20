Fuel adjustment: Power tariff likely to go up by Rs4.33 per unit

ISLAMABAD: Power tariff is likely to go up by Rs4.33 per unit under the head of fuel adjustment. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sent a request to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for increasing the power tariff.

Nepra will conduct hearing on application on December 29. In an application it was mentioned that in the month of November, 8.24 billion units of electricity were produced. Last month, the cost of power generation was 66 billion. Diesel and furnace oil generated the most expensive electricity up to Rs20 to Rs27 per unit. LNG produced electricity from Rs17 to Rs26 per unit.

Electricity was imported from Iran at the cost of Rs13 to Rs35 per unit. On line losses electricity of Rs20 was used. If Nepra approves application, the consumers will have additional burden of Rs40 billion.