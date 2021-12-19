Parents advised not to marry off their daughters after medical education

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail urged the parents on Saturday to let their daughters who have become doctors to serve the ailing humanity instead of marrying them off at the earliest, saying educated female graduates should be allowed to work and show their talent to the world without any discrimination.

“The parents of female graduates usually remain concerned about marrying their daughters off instead of allowing them to get further training and education and serve the suffering humanity. This mindset should be changed and women should be provided equal opportunities to work and serve the country,” he said while addressing the 11th Convocation of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Karachi, at its Ojha campus.

A total of 3,179 graduates of 2020 and 2021 were conferred upon degrees in different disciplines, including medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, biotechnology, radiology, nursing and midwifery, while two students were awarded PhD degrees. Twenty-nine students were declared best graduates, and 171 received gold, silver and bronze medals.

The governor announced that an office of the prime minister’s “Kamyab Jawan Program” would be established at the Ojha campus, saying young students had the potential to steer the country out of its crises and put it back on the path of development and prosperity.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, who was the guest of honour at the convocation ceremony, felicitated the graduates and urged them to work hard and serve the country and profession with passion, dedication and honesty.

“Your career has just started and you need to prove yourselves on many fronts. Show the best of your abilities and never give up.”

DUHS Vice Chancellor Prof Mohammad Saeed Quraishy presented the annual performance report of the varsity, saying the Dow University had been included in the top 400 universities of Asia. He added that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dow varsity’s researchers performed extraordinarily and published many papers.

DUHS Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Zarnaz Wahid presented the welcome address, while another pro vice chancellor, Dr Nusrat Shah, presented the vote of thanks.