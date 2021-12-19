ATC recalls MQM-P leader’s bail in hate speech case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday recalled the bail of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader in hate speech and media houses attack cases.

Dilfaraz Khattak was charged along with MQM founder Altaf Hussain and other activists with attacking media houses and making hate speeches against state institutions.

He created disturbance during the deposition of a prosecution witness before the trial court and used harsh words against the presiding officer of the trial court.

The ATC judge, recalling the bail of the MQM leader, directed the Boat Basin police to arrest the accused and remand him to prison.