BankIslami enacts security system

KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Limited has implemented a patch management system at its multiple branches to provide services to its customers in a safe and secured environment, a statement said on Friday.

The bank acquired the patch management solution for enterprise and desktop environment of ‘Ivanti Security Controls’, which was implemented at different branches of the bank by an IT company, Jaffer Business Systems (JBS).

With this implementation, the bank aims to enhance visibility and transparency of its IT (information technology) environment to meet the security compliance as per standards as well as increase efficiency by collecting information of hardware and software inventory from their computers.

The patch management system groups computers together, provides valuable quantifiable data and reporting tools, and makes it easy to navigate and troubleshoot.

A project closure sign-off document for the implementation was signed by Mr. Wajid Ali Khan, general manager at JBS, and Mr. Muhammad Adnan Siddiqui, head of IT at Bank Islami Pakistan.

Talking on the occasion, Mr. Muhammad Adnan Siddiqui said they had been seeking a complete solution to automate, prevent, detect, and respond to vulnerabilities, in order to simplify security and streamline productivity of their organization, and they selected Ivanti after going through different proof of concepts (POCs).