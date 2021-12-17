Chinese national found dead at Port Qasim

KARACHI: The body of a Chinese national was found from a private company's compound at Port Qasim on Thursday.

On being informed, the police and rescuers reached the scene and shifted the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for post-mortem. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Chinese national Li Wenzhang, 53, working for a private power supply company for the last five years.

He had returned to Karachi after visiting his family in China some six months ago. Police said the deceased used to live in a container house provided by the company. Police suspected that the deceased had committed suicide. However, further investigation was underway.