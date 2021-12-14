IGP’s help sought to resolve dispute

BARA: The residents of Surizai Payan belonging to the Afridi tribe here on Monday asked the KP inspector general of police (IGP to take action against the locals who they alleged had occupied their homes.

Speaking at a press conference, Khayali Shah, Arif Afridi, Naseeb Shah and others said that around 300 armed men opened fire on their homes during the attack. “We have been living in Surizai Payan in Peshawar for the last 55 years,” Arif Afridi said.

“We had a quarrel over the repair of a UPS. My son offered to give a new one in exchange for the out-of-order UPS but they attacked our shop,” Khayali Shah alleged.

He said they held jirgas to settle the dispute but to no avail.The man said around 25 Afridi families had returned from Saruizai Payan to the Khyber district.