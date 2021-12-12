Bulgaria’s PM-designate announces govt

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s PM-designate Kiril Petkov, whose new anti-graft party won general elections last month, said on Saturday he hoped to take office on Monday as the head of a four-party coalition, ending months of political deadlock in the poorest EU country.
Announcing his cabinet, Harvard graduate and former entrepreneur Petkov, 41, said he would "not lose a minute" in getting his cabinet approved by parliament.
