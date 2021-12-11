OCA-POA seminar for empowering athletes begins

LAHORE: A seminar to empower athletes has started here at Lahore Garrison University under the auspices of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association on Friday.
The seminar will end on Sunday.
Muhammad Inam, Chairman Athletes Commission of POA, greeted athletes invited from all the sports and regions of Pakistan. The students of Lahore Garrison University are also attending the seminar.
Experts will deliver lectures on the topics of Athletes Rights and Responsibilities, and Safe Sport and the Protection of Clean Athletes.
Over the next two days the national athletes will be sharing their stories with the audience for their inspiration.
