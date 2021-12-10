Katrina-Kaushal get hitched: All we know about the extravagant wedding

LAHORE: The Hong Kong-born Bollywood superstar, Katrina Kaif, finally laid all rumours to rest by tying a marital knot on Thursday with fellow actor, Vicky Kaushal, who is five years younger to her.

The marriage took place at Rajasthan’s gorgeous 14th-century “Six Senses Fort Barwara” with family and close friends in attendance. After over a decade-long restoration, the hotel inside this historic fort is home to 48 newly designed one-bedroom suites, including five specialty suites, housed within the historic fort’s walls. Each suite is designed in a contemporary Rajasthani style to complement the historic backdrop of the fort.

Just days before the wedding, the “Vogue” magazine had written: “If you have been keeping up with Katrina Kaif’s sartorial choices, you’ll know she is a connoisseur of classic silhouettes. Saris and lehengas (with the occasional anarkali) by well-established labels, preferably in floral prints, make a large part of her Indian wear wardrobe. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra and Anamika Khanna are the designers, who repeatedly make the cut for Kaif. Colour-wise, pastels are her firm favourites. So, the actor is likely to rely on one of her go-to designers for her big day.” The journal had revealed: “From the couple’s Bollywood fraternity, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are expected to attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s December wedding.”

Expensive wedding cake: According to more reports appearing on a Bollywood gossip website called “Pinkvilla”, the couple has spent Indian Rs 4.5 lakh (equivalent to Rs 10.53 lakh Pakistani rupees) for their sangeet cake.

They hired a Delhi-based patissier to prepare a five-tier cake for their pre-wedding function, the website added. While Vicky Kaushal reportedly arrived in a vintage car at the wedding venue, he was donning a white sherwani. On the other hand, Katrina was seen wearing a red-coloured bridal outfit for her special day.

Net worth of Katrina and Vicky: According to another widely-followed film website “Instant Bollywood.com”, Katrina currently has a net worth of Indian Rs 2.24 billion (Pakistani rupees 5.24 billion). And for each film she does, the actress apparently charges a whopping Rs 11 crore Indian rupees (Pakistani Rs 25.73 crore).

The website divulges: “This is not her only source of income though. She is also paid roughly around Rs 6 to Rs 7 crore for her brand endorsements. Katrina is also the owner of a beauty line called “Kay by Katrina”. Along with this, Kaif reportedly invested around Rs 2.02 crores in the cosmetic umbrella brand Nykaa in 2018 and has earned Rs 22 crore (Pakistani Rs 51.46 crore) from this.”

The website adds: “As for Vicky Kaushal, the actor charges Rs 3 to 4 crore per film. He also has a net worth of around Indian Rs 22 crore (Pakistani Rs 51.46 crore). According to reports, their collective net worth amounts to Indian Rs 242 crores (Pakistani Rs 5.66 billion) approximately.”

The six feet, three inches tall Vicky, a recipient of a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award, has also appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2019.

The Mumbai-born actor actually rose to prominence in 2018 with supporting roles in films Raazi and Sanju, two of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of the year. He flashed headlines this year by contributing Indian Rs 10 million to the Covid-19 relief funds set up by the prime minister of India and the Maharashtra’s chief minister. (Reference: The Times of India)

Katrina’s family background: The 38-year-old diva, Katrina has lived in several countries before she moved to London. The British-Indian actress was born to a Muslim father, Mohammed Kaif, and Suzanne Turquotte, an English lawyer and charity worker. Katrina’s parents separated when she was a child, and her father moved to the United States.

She has seven siblings, including three elder sisters named Stephanie, Christine and Natasha; three younger sisters named Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel; and an elder brother named Michael.

The “Indian Express” wrote: “The actors were first seen together during a Film Companion interview two years ago. Since then, the fans of both Katrina and Vicky have not shied away from shipping the couple together. The rumour of them dating each other gained steam when, during his appearance on Koffee with Karan, Vicky pretended to faint upon hearing that Katrina wanted to work with him on a project.”

The newspaper maintained: “The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. Although it was Bollywood’s latest big ticket wedding, the whole affair was kept intensely private. From a no photos NDA clause to compulsory PCR test for the unvaccinated attendees, the entire ceremony was presumably a spectacular but secretive affair.”

The Indian media house added: “While the fans were kept largely in the dark on the days when mehndi and sangeet were held (December 7 and 8), the media did manage to snap photos of various guests heading to Jaipur. From Katrina Kaif’s family to filmmaker Kabir Khan, actor Neha Dhupia, and musician Gurdas Maan, a number of people were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they got ready to catch a flight to Jaipur. In fact, Maan reportedly performed at the sangeet, and so did the musical trio of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. If reports are to be believed, a total of 120 guests attended the high-profile wedding.”

The “Hindustan Times” had more to say: “Katrina’s close friend Salman Khan and his family skipped the celebrations. He is in Riyadh for the “Da-Bangg the Tour Reloaded,” which will take place on Friday. Vicky and Katrina reportedly asked all the attendees to follow a no-phone policy. Some reports claim that the guests were also given code names to maintain secrecy. Until now, Vicky and Katrina were secretive about their relationship. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2018, Katrina said they ‘might look nice together’ on screen. When Vicky was told about Katrina’s comment during his episode, he pretended to faint. Vicky and Katrina reportedly began dating in 2019. While they did not admit to being in a relationship, they attended parties together and even went away on romantic getaways. Earlier this year, she came to cheer him on at the premiere of his film Sardar Udham and even penned a note, in which she called him “pure talent.”

With 57.9 million followers on Instagram, Katrina had stated dating Vicky in 2019, according to the “NDTV.”

A couple of days ago, the “NDTV” had said: “Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s sangeet playlist will reportedly contain several songs from the actress’ films. Kala Chashma, Sau Aasman and Nachde Ne Saare from her 2016 release Baar Baar Dekho are reportedly on the shortlist. Vicky will dance to Punjabi numbers, according to the reports.”

The India television quoted website “Pinkvilla” as saying: “Vicky and Katrina’s sangeet is going to be the highlight of their wedding functions, with both sides having diligently practised for their respective performances. It’s going to be the groom’s side versus the bride’s side on stage, while there will be performances by Vicky and Katrina as well. Her popular track ‘Teri Ore’ is one of the songs, which they will be performing on. A lot of practice for this event will be done at the venue as well,” a source told Pinkvilla.”

Katrina had won a beauty contest in Hawaii at the age of 14, and received her first modelling assignment in a jewellery campaign.