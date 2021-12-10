Governor for world role in promotion of peace in Afghanistan

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that instability in Afghanistan was not in the interest of the world in any case. The world must stand with Afghanistan to save it from a catastrophe and to protect human lives and promote peace.

According to the statement issued from Governor’s House here, the governor, during his visit to the United Kingdom, met with British Secretary of State Sajid Javed, Minister for Technology and Life Sciences Lord Kamal, Mark Eastwood of the British Parliament, Chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dadden, Shadow Minister of the Labour Party Lord Ray Colin and Shadow Defence Minister Veron Kakor, MEP Conservative Party Lord Daniel Hannan and others, including Member of the House of Lords Thomas McLaughlin McCoy.

In these meetings, Ch Sarwar discussed various issues, including law and order in Afghanistan and urged all countries, including the United Kingdom to play their role and work together to establish peace in Afghanistan and provide basic services to the people.

The governor said that Pakistan under the leadership of PM Imran Khan had played an exemplary role in Afghanistan peace. Pakistan is with peace because without peace the dream of development in the region, including Afghanistan, cannot be fulfilled. If the world ignores Afghanistan, not only the region but the whole world will suffer, he said, adding that the world should pay attention to Afghanistan and ensure its maximum financial support without any conditions.

He said that unstable Afghanistan would never be in the interest of the world as it would create chaos and the law and order may get out of control. Therefore, the people of Afghanistan must be provided with health facilities and food items without any delay. He said that Pakistan had been playing its role in this earlier and would continue to do so for the protection and peace of humanity there.

Ch Sarwar said that India was committing worse atrocities in Kashmir. The world should also take stern notice of Indian atrocities, adding that almost three innocent Kashmiris have been martyred Thursday.

There is no such thing as human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, he lamented. Talking to British Members, he said that the relations between Pakistan and United Kingdom were getting stronger with each passing day. The cooperation of the British government in various sectors, including health and education was welcomed in Pakistan. Pakistan wishes strong and better relations with all countries, he added.

