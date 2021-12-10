Saaf Pani Company case: Arguments sought on acquittal plea of accused

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case by December 17. The court directed prosecution to come up again with arguments on acquittal application of the main accused on next hearing.

The NAB had filed reference against 20 persons, including former director Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal, accused of awarding contracts at exorbitant rates causing a loss of Rs345.282 million to the national kitty. PSPC Chief Technical Officer, Dr Zaheer-ud-Din, Chief Procurement Officer Nasir Qadir Badhal, Consultant Engineer Saleem Akhtar and Managing Director, KSB Pumps, Muhammad Masud Akhter, Deputy Secretary, Housing, Khalid Nadeem Bukhari, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, former Deputy Secretary Zahoor Ahmed Dogar, ex-Chief Resident Engineer Maj (retd) Adnan Aftab Khan, Resident Engineer Syed Masoud-ul-Hassan Kazmi, Resident Engineer Moeen-ud-Din and Resident Engr Younas were also nominated in the reference.