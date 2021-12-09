‘Steps taken for higher education to minorities’

LAHORE: The government has taken numerous steps to provide higher education to students of religious minorities such as introduction of their two percent quota in higher education institutions in Punjab. Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said this while addressing a “Minority Youth Exposure Programme Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa” organised by the Department of Auqaf, Hajj, Religion and Minority Affairs, KP. He said that other provinces were also encouraged to follow it. Youths belonging to different KP universities praised the steps taken for the welfare of religious minorities in Punjab. The minister said the government was offering various scholarships. Religious minorities are in a safer and better environment than other countries, he said. Minority communities' students will surely get their rightful place with hard work and dedication, he hoped.