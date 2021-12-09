Legislation enacted against violence: Hasaan

LAHORE: Women are being harassed because of lethargic mechanism of complaint redressal while society at large is suffering due to intolerance of a few. These views were expressed by Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Information and Spokesperson of Punjab government Hasaan Khawar at a seminar on gender-based violence here at Lahore High Court. He said the Punjab government had enacted legislation against gender-based violence and harassment to end prevailing sense of insecurity among womenfolk. “Violence is a problem not only of women but also of men. In order to end this menace, we, the men, need to go through self-accountability and change our thinking pattern,” he said.