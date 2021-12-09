Legislation enacted against violence: Hasaan

LAHORE: Women are being harassed because of lethargic mechanism of complaint redressal while society at large is suffering due to intolerance of a few. These views were expressed by Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Information and Spokesperson of Punjab government Hasaan Khawar at a seminar on gender-based violence here at Lahore High Court. He said the Punjab government had enacted legislation against gender-based violence and harassment to end prevailing sense of insecurity among womenfolk. “Violence is a problem not only of women but also of men. In order to end this menace, we, the men, need to go through self-accountability and change our thinking pattern,” he said.
LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab, Director General M Gohar Nafees issued annual performance report of the...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the CM Office to inspect the...
LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has said that the...
LAHORE: On the directions of LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar, around 15 LDA officials were reshuffled here on Wednesday.As per...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority launched a crackdown on fake and substandard jam manufacturers and discarded 400kg jam...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has announced observing Balochistan Solidarity Day on December 12 to highlight problems of...